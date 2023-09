Is Roku Stock a Buy Now?

After tremendous growth during the pandemic, when consumers were stuck at home and turned to streaming entertainment, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has been facing a major slowdown. And shareholders have felt the pain, as the stock cratered 82% in 2022. But the new year has brought renewed optimism for growth tech stocks. Shares have climbed 106% in 2023, as of Sept. 7, riding the gains of the Nasdaq Composite Index. Does this mean now is still a good time to buy Roku stock? Here are three reasons this might be a smart idea for your portfolio. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel