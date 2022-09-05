|
05.09.2022 10:32:00
Is Roku the Best Streaming Stock to Own Right Now?
In the most recent quarter (ended June 30), streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported revenue of $764.4 million, up 18% year over year, and a loss per share of $0.82, compared to a $0.52 profit in the second quarter of 2021. Both figures were below Wall Street estimates. What's more, Q3 revenue guidance of $700 million was substantially below the $902 million that analysts were forecasting. As a result, Roku's shares dropped a whopping 25% immediately following the announcement. But despite the negative reaction, I think it's the best streaming stock to own right now. Even considering the fact that Roku's Q2 performance disappointed Wall Street's expectations, I still believe it was a solid quarter. The three key performance indicators that investors should look at to gauge how well the business is doing were all positive. In the most recent quarter, Roku was able to increase active accounts 14%, streaming hours 19%, and average revenue per user 21% year over year -- all signs of continued growth following huge gains posted during 2020 and 2021. Continue reading
