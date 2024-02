Is Roku's Post-Earnings Dip Your Under-the-Radar Opportunity to Make Money in the Long Run?

Earlier this week, I called Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) fourth-quarter report a "potentially game-changing business update." I also highlighted the company's impressive growth prospects as a leading provider of viewing platforms for digital media streams. Picking up Roku shares this week would deliver rich rewards over the next three years and beyond, I suggested.Well, the report is in and Roku suddenly looks even cheaper. The company appears to be humming on every cylinder, but market makers still slashed its stock price by 14% in Thursday's after-hours session.I'll walk you through the report, including Roku's forward-looking guidance, so you can see for yourself how healthy the business looks. Feel free to do your own research, but don't be surprised to find this sudden price drop looking like a wide-open buying window.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel