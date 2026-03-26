Caribbean Holdings International Aktie

Caribbean Holdings International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US1444561005

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26.03.2026 14:30:00

Is Royal Caribbean a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

According to the Conference Board, U.S. consumer confidence is declining sharply. In January, it hit the lowest level seen since 2014 as people grapple with years of above-average inflation, tariffs, and a weak labor market. But despite these challenges, demand for cruise vacations remains robust, and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) is enjoying record-breaking results. Let's dig deeper to determine if the cruise company can maintain its bull run. Royal Caribbean is the second-largest cruise ship operator in the world (behind Carnival) with a market share of almost 28% as of the end of 2025. While both companies' business models involve transporting customers from home ports to exotic destinations, Royal Caribbean sets itself apart by focusing on more premium experiences. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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