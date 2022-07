Is Royal Caribbean Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) has dramatically improved its financial conditions amid a return to the seas. With the company able to satisfy pent-up desires for travel, the cruise stock appears positioned to turn profitable in the near term.The question for investors is, where does this leave them? The stock has returned to levels near pandemic lows as the post-pandemic state of Royal Caribbean comes to light. Is this swoon a sign to buy the cruise line stock or stay away?Whatever one thinks of Royal Caribbean, it deserves praise for surviving more than a year that it was not permitted to sail during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, more than a year after the industry received government permission to return to the seas, it is on its way back. In terms of market share, Cruise Market Watch reported that Royal Caribbean holds a 21% market share, second only to Carnival.