|
26.10.2023 17:15:00
Is Royal Caribbean Stock Too Cheap to Ignore?
It's probably a good time to take another look at Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) after another "beat and raise" performance on Thursday. The country's second-largest cruise line operator exceeded expectations and boosted its full-year outlook, but its shares are still down 27% from where they peaked this summer. Royal Caribbean is doing better than you probably think. It's also cheaper than you think, now trading for just 12 times its revised profit target for this year. Let's take a look at the fresh financials and the potential red flags, but also the opportunity for Royal Caribbean shareholders. Revenue in Q3 soared 39% to $4.16 billion, driven by a combination of a 46% surge in ticket revenue and a 25% jump in onboard and other revenue. The year-over-year comparisons will be kind for the industry given that a year ago, cruise lines were still recovering from pandemic and international travel restrictions, but Royal Caribbean still landed comfortably ahead of the $4.05 billion that analysts were expecting. Its record revenue results for the seasonally important summertime period also happen to be 31% higher than the previous record, which was set in the third quarter of 2019. If you thought that cruising would fade in popularity after those ships were first shuttered, and then heavily restricted in their operations for more than a year due to the COVID-19 crisis, you were wrong.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Caribbean Holdings International Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Caribbean Holdings International Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.