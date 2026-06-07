Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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07.06.2026 12:51:13
Is RWO Really a Global Real Estate Fund? HAUZ Makes the Comparison Interesting.
Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:HAUZ) provides low-cost exposure to property markets outside the United States, whereas State Street SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:RWO) includes domestic and international holdings for a higher fee.Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can provide diversification and income, but the geographic scope of that exposure varies significantly between funds. While one strategy looks specifically at international opportunities, the other takes a global approach that includes the massive United States real estate market.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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