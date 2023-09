When you think of artificial intelligence (AI) companies, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) likely doesn't come to the top of the list. However, it revealed several details about how it plans to integrate AI into its customer relationship management (CRM) software during its Q2 report.So is Salesforce a top AI stock to buy right now? Or is it just capitalizing off of the buzz AI is generating? Let's find out.Salesforce's CRM product is vital to maintaining customers and provides vital tasks like acquisition, support, and other external interactions. Its usage of AI is done through its Einstein offering, which can be integrated into several of its products.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel