Salesforce Aktie
WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024
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06.06.2026 22:51:00
Is Salesforce or ServiceNow a Better Stock to Buy Right Now?
Software stocks spent the first part of 2026 among the market's weakest names. Investors worried that artificial intelligence (AI) agents would chip away at the per-seat licensing model on which much of enterprise software is built, and the selling was severe. The group, however, has since stabilized. May was the sector's best month in more than two decades. Though shares pulled back again over the past week, leaving much of the year's earlier damage in place.That sets up a useful comparison between two enterprise software leaders. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) brought customer relationship management (CRM) to the cloud and is now pushing hard into AI agents through its Agentforce platform. And ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) automates the digital workflows that move work through large organizations, from IT support to security response.Both are down meaningfully in 2026. But which is the better buy?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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