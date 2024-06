Is Salesforce Stock a Buy?

Shares of tech giant Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were on a roll in the early months of 2024, reaching a 52-week high of $318.72 in March. The company also rewarded investors by initiating a dividend for the first time in its history.However, after announcing results for its fiscal first quarter, which ended April 30, Salesforce 's share price plunged. The stock has recovered a bit since then yet remains well below its 52-week high.Could this be an opportunity to pick up shares? Or is the price drop an indication to stay away? To answer these questions and determine Salesforce 's long-term investment potential, here's a look into the company's recent performance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel