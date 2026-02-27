Salesforce Aktie
WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024
|
27.02.2026 04:33:00
Is Salesforce Stock a Buy After a Strong Earnings Report?
Enterprise-software leader Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter results this week, with revenue and adjusted earnings per share both coming in ahead of analysts' consensus forecasts for the two metrics. Additionally, it announced a new $50 billion share repurchase authorization.But the company's guidance didn't show evidence that AI was creating a clear inflection in the software specialist's consolidated top-line growth trends.Still, overall, the company continues to grow at a robust rate, and its repurchase program adds to the bull case. So, is the stock a buy? After all, shares remain beaten down from their levels last year. The stock is down about 24% year to date as of this writing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
