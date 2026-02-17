Salesforce Aktie
WKN: A0B87V / ISIN: US79466L3024
|
17.02.2026 21:23:00
Is Salesforce Stock a Buy After Falling 30% This Year?
Customer relationship management software-as-a-service specialist Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) is slated to report fiscal fourth-quarter results after market close next Wednesday. Going into the report, many investors are likely wondering if now is a good time to buy shares of the tech company, given that the stock has been beaten down this year. Year to date, shares are down more than 30% as many software stocks have been punished amid fears that AI (artificial intelligence) will be a disruptive force.So, is Salesforce stock a buy ahead of earnings? While there's no way to know how the stock will move when the company reports fiscal fourth-quarter results on Feb. 25, we can at least take a look at the stock to see if shares look attractive today as a long-term investment based on the information we have. After all, the company pitched AI as an accelerant for its business in its most recent earnings call, not an impediment. So, perhaps the market has the story wrong?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
