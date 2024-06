Is Salesforce Stock in Trouble?

Share prices of Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) plunged last week after the company released its latest quarterly results. While the business is still growing, it didn't provide analysts and investors with the level of growth they were expecting. For a stock that trades at a relatively high valuation, that could put it in a dangerous position. Salesforce is still a dominant name in the tech world, and its customer relationship management (CRM) platform fulfills crucial needs for many businesses. But there are clearly some issues it's going through. Should investors consider buying the tech stock after its recent pullback to take advantage of what might just be a short-term issue? Or does Salesforce have bigger problems on its hands and now's the time to get out or avoid buying?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel