Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
|
26.02.2026 22:30:00
Is Sandisk Stock Still a Buy After its 1,750% Surge?
It's no secret that demand for artificial intelligence (AI) has inspired something of a renaissance for the semiconductor industry. Thanks to surging demand for AI chips over the last few years, companies such as Nvidia, Broadcom, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have experienced pronounced upswings in their stock prices -- with each now handily a member of the exclusive trillion-dollar club.As AI hyperscalers like Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and OpenAI double down on their infrastructure investments, more capital is beginning to flow beyond graphics processing units (GPUs) and custom silicon -- namely, demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) solutions is on the rise.Since Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) was spun off from Western Digital about a year ago, shares of the memory storage specialist have rocketed 1,750%, as of the closing bell on Feb. 23. After such a meteoric rise, is Sandisk still a no-brainer buy or have growth investors missed their chance?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
