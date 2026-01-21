Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
|
21.01.2026 14:45:00
Is Sandisk the Smartest Investment You Can Make Today?
Despite the massive runs that Nvidia and Palantir Technologies have seen over the last couple of years, neither one of them can hold a candle to a California tech stock with a comparatively diminutive market capitalization of $61 billion. But Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) was the best-performing stock in all of the S&P 500 last year, and it's keeping that momentum right now with a 74% gain so far in 2026. With its expertise in data storage devices, edge computing, and a tantalizing opportunity to serve the fast-growing data center market, Sandisk may be the best single investment that you can make right now. Let's take a closer look at this company.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
