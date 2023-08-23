|
23.08.2023 19:00:00
Is Sarepta Therapeutics Stock a Top Growth Vehicle?
Growth stocks have hit a rough patch lately. The Nasdaq Composite, a benchmark for many growth-oriented companies, has declined by about 5% since the beginning of August, and many individual growth stocks have suffered even bigger losses. However, this recent weakness probably won't persist for much longer. Smart investors, therefore, may want to use this pullback to load up on high-quality growth stocks before the start of another bullish trend. Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT), a biotechnology company developing RNA-based medicines, gene-edited products, and gene therapies for rare diseases, stands out as a particularly interesting candidate in the growth stock landscape right now. The main reason is that analysts covering the stock think the biotech company could deliver gains in excess of 56% over the next 12 months. Read on to find out more about this potentially explosive growth stock.This bullishness stems from the recent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Elevidys. Elevidys is a groundbreaking gene therapy designed to treat the root cause of the inherited muscle-wasting disease known as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The therapy is presently approved on an accelerated basis by the FDA for ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 to 5 years old. Sarepta co-developed the landmark gene therapy with Swiss drugmaker Roche.
