Is SCHF the Right International ETF for a Diversified Portfolio?
Remember all the 2025 chatter about international stocks finally outperforming domestic equities? Well, it's continuing in 2026, and with good reason. Since the start of the year, the MSCI EAFE index is up 9.3%, making the 1.5% gained by the S&P 500 look weak by comparison. For investors considering the benefits of geographic diversification, now may be the time to act. That task is easily accomplished with an array of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including the Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHF).This international ETF has a lot of appeal because it removes the burden of overseas stock picking, making it ideal for investors who want ex-U.S. exposure while maintaining the ability to sleep easily at night. However, learning the ins and outs of the Schwab fund is essential before jumping in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
