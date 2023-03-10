|
10.03.2023 15:37:00
Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy Now?
Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) stock soared 22% after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report. The Singapore-based gaming, e-commerce, and fintech company's revenue rose 7% year over year to $3.45 billion and exceeded analysts' expectations by $400 million.It posted a net profit of $423 million, compared to a net loss of $616 million a year ago, while its earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 easily beat the consensus forecast by $1.27 and represented its first-ever quarterly profit. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also improved from a loss of $492 million to a profit of $496 million.That bottom line growth was impressive, but Sea's stock still trades nearly 80% below its all-time high in October 2021. Let's see if it's resolving its biggest problems and becoming a worthwhile investment again.Continue reading
