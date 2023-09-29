|
29.09.2023 14:30:00
Is Sea Limited Stock Finally Ready for a Comeback?
Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) surged almost 20% higher in recent trading sessions following some news out of Indonesia. That country's government banned social media companies from selling online. This hurts TikTok Shop, which competed directly with Sea Limited's Shopee platform.Unfortunately, a recovery that began last November reversed itself amid slowing e-commerce growth and the massive decline in revenue at its gaming segment, Garena.Additionally, Sea Limited lost almost 90% of its value after the stock experienced a massive surge in 2020 and 2021. Such price action understandably leaves investors questioning whether Sea Limited can begin to recover or if investors are in for another wild ride.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!