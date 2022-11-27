|
27.11.2022 14:30:00
Is Sea Limited Stock Still a Buy After Jumping 36%?
Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has been a winning investment since its debut on the public markets in 2017, returning 229% compared to the S&P 500's 57%. It has also been a volatile stock, and large price swings have not been uncommon.In a recent example, Sea's Q3 of 2022 delighted Wall Street and shares popped 36% the day after the report. Even with some backsliding in the days since, the stock is still up 17% post-earnings.For investors who have been considering buying shares, this sudden share price appreciation may make it seem like the opportunity has been missed. I don't believe that's the case at all. Let's dig in and see why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Jetzt informieren!