Is SentinelOne Stock a Buy Now?

SentinelOne's (NYSE: S) stock jumped 7% on March 15 after it posted its latest earnings report. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Jan. 31, the cybersecurity company's revenue rose 92% year over year to $126 million and beat analysts' expectations by $1 million. Its adjusted net loss narrowed from $44 million to $37 million, or $0.13 per share, and also cleared the consensus forecast by three cents.For the full year, SentinelOne's revenue surged 106% to $422 million, compared to its 120% growth in fiscal 2022, but its adjusted net loss widened from $178 million to $195 million. That top-line growth is impressive, but SentinelOne's stock remains more than 50% below its IPO price and nearly 80% below its all-time high. Let's see why this hypergrowth stock crashed, and if it's worth buying as a long-term investment.