Is SentinelOne Stock a Buy Now?

Cybersecurity is so essential in today's connected world that the Biden administration released a national strategy in March incentivizing businesses to implement it. After all, cyberattacks are a significant threat.Ransomware attacks alone happen every 11 seconds, according to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. And in June, several U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Energy, as well as Johns Hopkins University, were hit by a cyberattack.Because of this constantly lurking threat, the cybersecurity market is forecast to grow from $147 billion last year to more than $256 billion by 2028. And that provides a tailwind for SentinelOne's (NYSE: S) revenue growth.Continue reading