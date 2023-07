Is SentinelOne the Next Great Cybersecurity Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cybersecurity industry is so massive there won't be just one winner in the space. With multiple companies specializing in different aspects of protection, clients have to weave together a web of offerings to create a protection plan that can thwart the most adept attackers.One of these companies is SentinelOne (NYSE: S), which specializes in endpoint security. This product keeps network access points like a laptop or phone safe from exploitation or malware. While this solution is required for nearly all businesses, is SentinelOne worth an investment? Let's find out.Along with endpoint protection, SentinelOne also has an endpoint detection and response product, which protects the rest of the network should a single device become compromised. It also has security for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and cloud workload protection.Continue reading