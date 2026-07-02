ServiceNow Aktie

ServiceNow für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021

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02.07.2026 02:03:00

Is ServiceNow Stock a Buy After Its Brutal First Half?

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) has been one of the hardest-hit large-cap software stocks in 2026. After setting a split-adjusted 52-week high of $211.48 last summer, shares of the enterprise workflow software company have fallen about 50%, to around $105 as of this writing. The cause wasn't the business, but rather a marketwide fear that artificial intelligence (AI) would disrupt the software industry, letting customers swap pricey subscriptions for AI agents that do the same work.Lately, that fear has eased, and the stock has climbed nearly 30% off its low. So is this beaten-down software leader finally a buy, or has the bounce already run too far?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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