ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
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27.04.2026 17:45:00
Is ServiceNow Stock a Buy After Shares Sink?
The market has one clear message for software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks: Accelerate revenue growth or get punished. That's a tough predicament to be in when many of their customers are trying to understand what artificial intelligence (AI) is going to mean for their own businesses and determine what their roadmaps should look like.The latest victim of the market shooting first and asking questions later with SaaS stocks is ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW). The stock plunged after announcing its Q1 results, and its shares are down around 45% year to date, as of this writing. For a company that is the backbone of its customers' internal software plumbing, this sell-off looks like a gift -- at least over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Inc
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23.04.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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23.04.26
|Warnsignal für SAP? ServiceNow-Aktie fällt trotz starker Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.at)
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23.04.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
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23.04.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verbucht mittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
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23.04.26
|S&P 500-Papier ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in ServiceNow von vor einem Jahr gekostet (finanzen.at)
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23.04.26
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 liegt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|Ausblick: ServiceNow öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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20.04.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 gibt zum Handelsstart nach (finanzen.at)