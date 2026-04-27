ServiceNow Aktie

ServiceNow für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.04.2026 17:45:00

Is ServiceNow Stock a Buy After Shares Sink?

The market has one clear message for software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks: Accelerate revenue growth or get punished. That's a tough predicament to be in when many of their customers are trying to understand what artificial intelligence (AI) is going to mean for their own businesses and determine what their roadmaps should look like.The latest victim of the market shooting first and asking questions later with SaaS stocks is ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW). The stock plunged after announcing its Q1 results, and its shares are down around 45% year to date, as of this writing. For a company that is the backbone of its customers' internal software plumbing, this sell-off looks like a gift -- at least over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Inc

mehr Nachrichten