29.01.2022 14:31:00
Is ServiceNow Stock a Buy Now?
The stock market is shedding value thus far in 2022. Inflation, tapering, and expected interest rate hikes have rattled investors. Many tech companies are bearing the brunt of the hit. When the market sells off, it creates opportunities to buy quality companies on sale. This may be the case with ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW).ServiceNow is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides digital workflow solutions to clients. The company offers workflow platforms for IT, HR, customers, and creators. Delivering solutions that increase productivity for businesses is the name of the game. This is why the company boasts 6,900 customers, including 80% of the Fortune 500. Source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
