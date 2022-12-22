|
22.12.2022 15:15:00
Is ServiceNow Stock a Top Buy for 2023?
Despite continued expansion in the face of a global economic slowdown, ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) has seen its stock get beaten down hard by the bear market of 2022. Shares are down 38% with just days left until 2023, losing badly to both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Could things get better in 2023? Perhaps. Research company Gartner predicts that cloud revenue will grow roughly 21% in 2023 to nearly $592 billion -- recession or not. That bodes well for ServiceNow and its category-leading platform for IT service management. But before buying this steep dip in the stock, here are a few points to consider. Much like other cloud stocks, ServiceNow has all the makings of a great long-term investment. It has, in fact, done right by shareholders so far -- up until this past year, anyway. Over the last decade, the stock is up over 1,000%. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!