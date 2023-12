Is ServiceNow Stock a Top Buy for 2024?

Someone forgot to tell ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) that the cloud software industry has been slowing down in 2023. The digital transformation platform's revenue growth has actually been accelerating throughout the last year, and the stock has picked up steam as 2024 approaches. Shares of ServiceNow are up 80% in 2023 with just weeks left to go until the new year. A high valuation has prevented many investors from pulling the trigger on buying this top cloud stock. After an epic run, is it still a top buy for 2024?ServiceNow provides numerous solutions for businesses to manage their workforce and customer experiences. Its platform spans digital workflow management tools, from AI that helps find bottlenecks that are slowing down the completion of tasks to cloud observability solutions that help with app performance. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel