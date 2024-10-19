|
19.10.2024 10:00:00
Is ServiceNow Stock Going to $1,100? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock has marched to new highs this year, and Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on the stock's prospects. Samad Samana has a "buy" rating on ServiceNow, and the Jefferies analyst recently raised their price target from $900 to $1,100, implying near-term upside of 20% for the stock. ServiceNow's software has been in high demand as businesses look for ways to improve employee productivity. However, the stock's high price-to-earnings ratio already has a lot of growth baked into it. Here's why it might still be worth paying a premium to own ServiceNow.The stock currently trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 55.5 based on 2025 earnings estimates. This is expensive, even relative to ServiceNow's underlying growth. In the second quarter, subscription revenues grew 23% year over year. The company expects full-year revenue and free cash flow to increase 22% and 31%, respectively.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
