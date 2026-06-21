ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
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21.06.2026 14:45:00
Is ServiceNow the Biggest AI Winner Nobody Is Talking About?
Artificial intelligence (AI) was supposed to be bad news for ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW). When AI agents burst onto the scene, some investors worried businesses would no longer need traditional workflow software. Why pay for expensive software subscriptions if AI could automate tasks and build workflows on its own?That concern helped fuel a sell-off across many software stocks earlier this year. Yet the opposite may be happening. Instead of replacing ServiceNow, AI could make the company's platform even more important. As businesses deploy more AI tools, they still need a way to manage, monitor, and coordinate all the work those systems create.That is where ServiceNow comes in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Inc
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18.06.26
|S&P 500-Papier ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein ServiceNow-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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11.06.26
|S&P 500-Papier ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem ServiceNow-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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11.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen zum Start des Donnerstagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
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09.06.26
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 legt den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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04.06.26
|S&P 500-Papier ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in ServiceNow von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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02.06.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag stärker (finanzen.at)
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02.06.26
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 legt am Dienstagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
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02.06.26