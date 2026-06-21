ServiceNow Aktie

ServiceNow für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021

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21.06.2026 14:45:00

Is ServiceNow the Biggest AI Winner Nobody Is Talking About?

Artificial intelligence (AI) was supposed to be bad news for ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW). When AI agents burst onto the scene, some investors worried businesses would no longer need traditional workflow software. Why pay for expensive software subscriptions if AI could automate tasks and build workflows on its own?That concern helped fuel a sell-off across many software stocks earlier this year. Yet the opposite may be happening. Instead of replacing ServiceNow, AI could make the company's platform even more important. As businesses deploy more AI tools, they still need a way to manage, monitor, and coordinate all the work those systems create.That is where ServiceNow comes in.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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