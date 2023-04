Is ServiceNow Worth a Look for Your Portfolio?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2017, The Economist magazine published an article comparing the rising demand for data to that of oil. Thus was born the expression "data is the new oil."It's amazing to think that in the last six years, big tech has managed to become more ingrained in our daily lives. Whether it's artificial intelligence, machine learning algorithms, social media, or cybersecurity, technology surrounds us.Continue reading