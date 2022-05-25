|
Is Shiba Inu's Burning Surge Already Paying Off?
Imagine you start counting by one every second starting right now. How long would it take you to count all of the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) coins currently in circulation? Unless there are some major advances in medical technology, you'd never finish. It would take more than 17,398,756 years to count every SHIB token.But the number of coins in circulation is decreasing thanks to a new burning portal that's been in place since April. More than 22.2 billion SHIB tokens were burned in the previous seven days leading up to May 22, 2022, according to the ShibBurn website. And the burn rate is increasing. Is Shiba Inu's burning surge already paying off? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
