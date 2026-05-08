Shopif a Aktie
WKN DE: A14TJP / ISIN: CA82509L1076
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08.05.2026 10:55:00
Is Shopify a Buy as the Stock Continues to Slide?
It's been a rough start to the year for Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) shareholders. The stock has lost nearly a third of its value in 2026, as of this writing. This comes despite the e-commerce software company continuing to report strong revenue growth.Let's take a closer look at its recent first-quarter results and prospects to see if this dip is a good buying opportunity.For a market that loves revenue growth, Shopify delivered, with first-quarter sales soaring 34% year over year to $3.17 billion, surpassing the $3.08 billion analyst consensus estimate. It was its highest quarterly increase in over four years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Shopify Inc (A)
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Shopify A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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20.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Shopify A vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: Shopify öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)