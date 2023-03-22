|
22.03.2023 13:37:00
Is Shopify a Great Growth Stock to Buy Now?
The investment thesis for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has changed dramatically over the past couple of years thanks to the shift to online shopping during the pandemic. However, that catalyst has passed, and Shopify investors are wondering where the next growth phase will come from.Shopify's latest earnings results reveal the next source(s) of growth. But is it enough to warrant an investment? Let's take a look and see if Shopify makes the list of top growth stocks to buy now.Shopify's software allows anyone to set up an online store and perform basic tasks like tracking inventory and processing credit card transactions. Although the basic tier of this offering has cost about $30 per month for nearly 12 years, Shopify recently raised prices by about 33% across the board, drawing some customers' ire.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shopify Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
22.03.23
|Is Shopify a Great Growth Stock to Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
23.02.23
|Is Shopify a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
14.02.23
|Ausblick: Shopify A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.23
|Is Shopify a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
26.10.22
|Ausblick: Shopify A gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Shopify A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.09.22
|Is Shopify a Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
26.07.22
|Ausblick: Shopify A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)