Is Signing Up for Social Security at the Same Time as Medicare a Good Idea?

Once you turn 65, you're eligible to sign up for Medicare. And if you're no longer working at the time , or aren't married to someone with a group health plan, then that's a route you may want to take.In fact, once you lose access to a group health plan (your own or a spouse's), you risk facing surcharges on your Medicare Part B premiums if you don't enroll for coverage in time. And so if, come age 65, you don't have access to group health insurance, signing up for Medicare makes sense.Now if you're signing up for Medicare, you may be inclined to file for Social Security at the same time. But whether that's a good idea or not depends on your age.