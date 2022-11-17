Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The entire crypto industry has been struggling after the major crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy last week following a liquidity crunch and opening of federal investigations into the actions of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried.The crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) has been hit particularly hard, with its stock down about 47% since the news about FTX started to break last week. Now there is chatter that Silvergate could be facing a run -- when customers rush to withdraw their deposits because of concerns about the survival of the bank. This in turn can create a liquidity crunch, similar to what happened to FTX, and can put a bank out of business in short order.The bank run thesis gained steam Wednesday when prominent short sellers Porter Collins, who you may know from the book and movie The Big Short, and Marc Cohodes speculated about this outcome and the bank's future on social media. So, is Silvergate Capital facing a bank run? Here is what I know.