|
10.09.2024 17:55:00
Is Sirius XM Stock Finally Ready to Bounce Back in 2024?
The biggest thing holding back one of this year's worst large-cap performers is now fading in the rearview mirror. Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) has now completed its combination with media mogul John Malone's controlling stake in the satellite radio platform. The Liberty Sirius XM Group tracking shares that were a distraction and historically traded at a wide discount to the common shares were officially absorbed into the main company after Monday's market close.There will be some transitory confusion. The 1-for-10 reverse stock split that took place at Tuesday's opening may prove jarring, especially given the poor fate of most companies that have chosen to go this typically desperate route for listing eligibility purposes. The share count itself isn't expanding, but with a larger float of Sirius XM it could impact near-term trading behavior on the long and short side of the trade. Some arbs that were in the tracking shares to cash in on the gradually thinning discount over the last two years could sell now that the mission is complete.There's a lot happening right now. It should be worth it for suffering Sirius XM shareholders by the time the dust clears. Let's dive into why this could be the bottom that opportunists were waiting for.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sirius XM Incmehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.24
|Ausblick: Sirius XM stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.06.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
21.06.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
21.06.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Start des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
20.06.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
|
18.06.24
|Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100-Anleger greifen zum Start des Dienstagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
14.06.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert letztendlich (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Sirius XM Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sirius XM Inc
|2,41
|-4,56%