Is Sirius XM Stock Going to $4.90? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

You like to listen to it in your car, but would you invest in its stock? Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the one and only satellite radio broadcaster, and its shares win attention simply because of that fact.One analyst believes that there are other compelling reasons for owning Sirius XM , not least that the stock has some powerful upside. He advises investors to seriously consider tuning into the company for the strong returns it can produce.To call prognosticator Jeffrey Wlodarczak of Pivotal Research a Sirius XM bull is a big understatement. As April came to a close, he reiterated his buy recommendation on the stock at a price target of $4.90 per share. That's nearly 70% higher than the stock's most recent closing price.