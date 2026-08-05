SK hynix Aktie

SK hynix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070

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05.08.2026 06:00:00

Is SK Hynix Quietly Winning the AI Memory Supercycle Against Micron and Sandisk?

Ask most people to name the winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom and they reach for the chipmakers first. But the AI machine needs somewhere to put all the data it churns through, and that has turned memory into one of the hottest corners of the market.Three names sit at the center of it: SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK). The question worth asking is whether SK Hynix is quietly running away with the most valuable part of this race while everyone watches the chips.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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