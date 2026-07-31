SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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31.07.2026 11:00:00
Is SK Hynix Stock a Buy on the Dip as Demand Continues to Surge?
South Korean memory maker SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) reported its first earnings after debuting its ADRs (American depositary receipts) on the Nasdaq Exchange, and as expected, the company saw robust growth. However, its revenue and earnings missed expectations, as some high bandwidth memory (HBM) shipments weren't delivered in time this quarter.SK Hynix's stock has been extremely volatile since its U.S. debut earlier in July, as memory stocks have been whipsawed between the prospects of huge sustained growth and the fear of past memory cycles that have seen prices collapse and investors left in tears. Let's dip into the company's earnings report to see if the stock is a buy.In Q2, SK Hynix's revenue surged 257% to 79.32 trillion won ($54.6 billion), although that fell short of the 84 trillion won ($58 billion) average analyst estimate. Increased prices largely drove the growth. The average selling price (ASP) for DRAM jumped 30% quarter over quarter, while NAND (flash) prices soared 50% sequentially. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
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29.07.26
|Tech rout roils markets after SK Hynix profits disappoint (Financial Times)
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29.07.26
|Tech rout roils markets after SK Hynix profits disappoint (Financial Times)
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28.07.26
|Dämpfer für den Sektor: Samsung und SK Hynix sacken ab - gerät der KI-Boom ins Wanken? (finanzen.at)
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27.07.26
|SK-hynix-Aktie: Warum US-Anleger deutlich mehr bezahlen (finanzen.at)
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25.07.26
|SK hynix-Aktie: Hebel-ETFs feiern Premiere - doch sie sind nicht für jeden geeignet (finanzen.at)
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22.07.26
|Rückschlag für Intel? SK hynix weist Ohio-Spekulationen zurück - Aktie mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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21.07.26
|KOSPI erholt sich - Aktien von Samsung und SK hynix führen die Aufwärtsbewegung an (finanzen.at)
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16.07.26
|Sorge um überhitzte KI-Rally: Samsung-Aktie und SK hynix geraten unter Druck (finanzen.net)