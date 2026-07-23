SK hynix Aktie

SK hynix für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070

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23.07.2026 13:50:00

Is SK Hynix Your Path to $1 Million by 2030?

SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) CEO Kwak Noh-Jung expects the memory chip shortage that has led his company to produce record profits could continue until at least 2030.That comment may give investors the confidence to put a lot of money in the chipmaker stock with the hopes of turning it into $1 million. After all, the same trend that's pushed the stock to a nearly $1 trillion valuation over the past year or so is expected to continue for the next four years.To turn even a sizable investment into $1 million, investors are likely banking on a repeat performance of the stock's 500% return over the past year. Here's why that's unlikely to happen.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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