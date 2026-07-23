SK hynix Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWRE / ISIN: US78392B1070
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23.07.2026 13:50:00
Is SK Hynix Your Path to $1 Million by 2030?
SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY) CEO Kwak Noh-Jung expects the memory chip shortage that has led his company to produce record profits could continue until at least 2030.That comment may give investors the confidence to put a lot of money in the chipmaker stock with the hopes of turning it into $1 million. After all, the same trend that's pushed the stock to a nearly $1 trillion valuation over the past year or so is expected to continue for the next four years.To turn even a sizable investment into $1 million, investors are likely banking on a repeat performance of the stock's 500% return over the past year. Here's why that's unlikely to happen.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
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21.07.26
|KOSPI erholt sich - Aktien von Samsung und SK hynix führen die Aufwärtsbewegung an (finanzen.at)
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16.07.26
|Sorge um überhitzte KI-Rally: Samsung-Aktie und SK hynix geraten unter Druck (finanzen.net)
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15.07.26
|New SK Hynix ADRs are trading at a BIG premium (Financial Times)
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14.07.26
|Samsung-Aktie plant nach NASDAQ-Start von SK hynix wohl kein eigenes US-Listing (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
|Aktien von Samsung, SK hynix und Micron: Diese drei Risiken belasten die Chipriesen (finanzen.at)
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13.07.26
|Traders braced for won volatility after blockbuster SK Hynix listing (Financial Times)
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13.07.26
|Traders braced for won volatility after blockbuster SK Hynix listing (Financial Times)
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10.07.26