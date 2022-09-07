|
07.09.2022 14:17:00
Is Skyworks Solutions, a Top 5G Stock, Still a Buy?
The massive upgrade cycle kicked off by 5G mobile networks has not been enough to spare Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) from the bear market of 2022. The company sustained its growth as mobile networking continues to advance, but shares are nonetheless down more than 50% from all-time highs in 2021. Skyworks has been investing heavily to update its business for a new decade of growth in mobile communications, and profitability could be poised for a big rebound as a result. Is this chipmaker still a buy?Skyworks Solutions is a chip designer and manufacturer, particularly for mobile connectivity. The smartphone boom of the 2010s put the company on the map, and to this day, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) remains a top customer. In the third quarter of fiscal 2022 (the three months ended on July 1), management said its "largest customer" (Apple) accounted for 55% of revenue. Samsung was the other big customer, accounting for 10% or more of total sales. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Skyworks Solutions Inc.
|98,08
|-0,63%
