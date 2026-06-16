Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
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16.06.2026 11:51:00
Is SMR Under $10 a Bargain or a Trap? Here's the Honest Answer.
Nuclear energy stocks may have been too hot to touch in 2025, but so far this year, stocks like NuScale Energy (NYSE: SMR) have fallen out of favor. Shares in this developer of small modular reactors (SMRs) have fallen over 30% in 2026, and by over 75% over the past 12 months.With shares at or below $10 per share, the question now is whether it's the right moment to bottom-fish or to avoid a possible value trap. Let's take a closer look and find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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