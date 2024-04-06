|
06.04.2024 11:05:00
Is Snap Stock a Buy?
Shares of Snapchat operator Snap (NYSE: SNAP) experienced a run-up near the end of 2023, hitting a 52-week high of $17.90 in December. But the trend changed in 2024. After a period of sideways moves, the stock plunged after the company released its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 6.That drop may indicate reasons exist to avoid the stock, or it may have created a buying opportunity. Wall Street analysts' median price target on the stock is $13.90, which suggests an upside given its current level.Could this social media company be on a trajectory toward producing strong financial results over the long haul?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!