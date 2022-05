Is Snap Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Fall From Grace?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock plunged in dramatic fashion on Tuesday, losing more than 43% of its value overnight. The catalyst that caused shares to crumble was a warning that its second-quarter results would come in below the company's previously issued guidance, which was released just a month ago.Factoring in today's decline, Snap -- the parent of social media site Snapchat -- has now lost a stunning 84% from highs reached just last fall. Given its remarkable fall from grace, is Snap stock a buy?As with so many things, the answer won't be the same for every investor, but in a case like this, context is important.Continue reading