|
24.05.2022 23:48:00
Is Snap Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Fall From Grace?
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock plunged in dramatic fashion on Tuesday, losing more than 43% of its value overnight. The catalyst that caused shares to crumble was a warning that its second-quarter results would come in below the company's previously issued guidance, which was released just a month ago.Factoring in today's decline, Snap -- the parent of social media site Snapchat -- has now lost a stunning 84% from highs reached just last fall. Given its remarkable fall from grace, is Snap stock a buy?As with so many things, the answer won't be the same for every investor, but in a case like this, context is important.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.05.22
|Is Snap Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Fall From Grace? (MotleyFool)
|
24.05.22
|Snapchat-Aktie stürzte um 40 Prozent ab (derStandard.at)
|
24.05.22
|Snap breaks bad news on ads (Financial Times)
|
24.05.22
|MÄRKTE USA/Sehr schwach - Snap stürzen um 40% ab, Abercrombie um 30% (Dow Jones)
|
24.05.22
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Snap erleidet nach kassierter Prognose Rekordkursverlust (dpa-AFX)
|
24.05.22
|Why Snap Stock Cratered on Tuesday (MotleyFool)