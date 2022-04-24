Is Snap Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) posted its first-quarter earnings report on April 21. The social media company's revenue rose 38% year over year to $1.06 billion but narrowly missed analysts' expectations by $10 million.On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, Snap's net loss widened from $286.9 million to $359.6 million. On a non-GAAP basis, it posted a net loss of $39.3 million, compared to a net profit of $2.5 million a year ago, as its non-GAAP net loss of $0.02 per share came in three cents below the consensus forecast. However, its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stayed in the black at $64.5 million, which improved significantly from a loss of $1.7 million a year ago.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading