Is Snap Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) Snapchat is a popular social media app that intends to make the camera more fun. The stock is down considerably off its highs as it grapples with headwinds slowing revenue growth. Still, despite the struggles, Snap is increasing revenue and daily active users briskly. With that backdrop, it's understandable that investors are curious whether Snap stock is a buy right now. To answer that question, let's consider its prospects and weigh them against its valuation to decide. Like other social media apps, Snapchat is free to join and use. The company makes money by showing advertisements to users browsing the platform. In that regard, it has done an excellent job, growing revenue from $59 million to $4.1 billion between 2015 and 2021. Continue reading