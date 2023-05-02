Is Snap Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) stock price plunged 17% on April 28 after the social media company posted a disappointing first-quarter earnings report. Its revenue fell 7% year over year to $989 million, which missed analysts' estimates by $21 million and marked its first revenue decline since its public debut in 2017.Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) plummeted 99% to $813 million, but its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 still exceeded analysts' expectations by $0.02. On a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, it slightly narrowed its net loss from $360 million to $329 million.Those headline numbers were grim, but could Snap's stock be worth buying as a turnaround play at a near-50% discount to its initial public offering (IPO) price? Let's review its near-term problems, its longer-term plans, and its valuations to decide.