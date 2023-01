Is Snap Stock a Buy Under $10?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this video, I will talk about Snap (NYSE: SNAP), which saw its stock crash over 70% in 2022. The company's growth is decelerating while expenses have increased, and in an environment where ad spending is low, things could get worse for Snap before they get better. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Jan. 18, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.Continue reading