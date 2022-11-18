Is SNDL Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) have been soaring of late. The pot stock is up more than 25% since the start of October, outperforming the S&P 500 during that time, with the index up just 10%. The cannabis and liquor company also released an impressive earnings report earlier this week. With more growth and bullishness currently behind the stock, is now the time for investors to load up on SNDL?Earlier this month, SNDL announced it acquired Zenabis, a struggling cannabis company that filed for creditor protection. That's not the type of business that investors would get excited about, but it has helped SNDL acquire a facility that has European Union (EU) GMP (or, Good Manufacturing Process) certification that can export products over to the EU. Due to Zenabis' financial distress, it's also probable that SNDL got a decent deal on the transaction.